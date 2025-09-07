VBAC: Bringing Hope to Mothers After C-Section

In a growing trend defying conventional expectations, women who have previously had a cesarean section are successfully opting for vaginal births, known medically as VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean).

Stuti Jain and Akanksha Lal's stories are testament to the hopeful resurgence of this choice. Jain embraced VBAC for her second child after an initial C-section, while Lal celebrated natural births for two children after a surgical first delivery.

The Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research in Delhi has been pivotal in these successes, boasting an 80% success rate in TOLAC (Trial of Labour After Cesarean) cases.