VBAC: Bringing Hope to Mothers After C-Section
VBAC, or Vaginal Birth After Cesarean, offers hope to mothers who previously had C-sections. Success stories like those of Stuti Jain and Akanksha Lal highlight the possibilities of natural births post-surgery, supported by institutions like Sitaram Bhartia Institute. Doctors stress understanding personal health factors and support systems.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:06 IST
In a growing trend defying conventional expectations, women who have previously had a cesarean section are successfully opting for vaginal births, known medically as VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean).
Stuti Jain and Akanksha Lal's stories are testament to the hopeful resurgence of this choice. Jain embraced VBAC for her second child after an initial C-section, while Lal celebrated natural births for two children after a surgical first delivery.
The Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research in Delhi has been pivotal in these successes, boasting an 80% success rate in TOLAC (Trial of Labour After Cesarean) cases.
