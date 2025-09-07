Left Menu

Legacy in Loss: A Family's Noble Gesture for Medical Research

Vandana Jain, a resident of Delhi, faced a tragic loss when her pregnancy ended at five months. Guided by her father-in-law, Suresh Jain, she donated the fetus to AIIMS-Delhi for research. This decision was coordinated by their organ donation-driven foundation, bringing attention to the importance of contributing to medical advancements even in personal grief.

Updated: 07-09-2025 23:11 IST
In a poignant act born from personal tragedy, Vandana Jain from Delhi donated the fetus from her terminated pregnancy to AIIMS-Delhi, marking a significant contribution to medical research.

This altruistic decision was coordinated by her father-in-law, Suresh Jain, who leads an organ donation foundation, ensuring the process smoothly interfaced with medical institutions.

The donation underscores the potential for families to channel personal grief into meaningful legacy contributions, especially highlighted by the cooperation between the Jain family and AIIMS officials.

