Uttarakhand's Bold Health System Overhaul: 300 Doctors to be Recruited

Uttarakhand's government aims to fortify its healthcare system by recruiting 300 doctors and terminating 56 absentee bond-holding doctors. Recently, 220 medical officers were appointed in remote areas. The government is committed to enhancing medical facilities and ensuring responsible staffing in its health units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-09-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost healthcare services, the Uttarakhand government has announced plans to recruit 300 additional doctors. This development comes as the state terminated services of 56 bond-holding doctors who remained absent without authorization, according to a government statement released by Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat on Sunday.

Currently, approximately 300 positions remain vacant in the health department, prompting officials to expedite the recruitment process. Recently, 220 medical officers were appointed under the Provincial Medical and Health Services cadre to serve in remote health centers, illustrating the state's commitment to improving healthcare access.

To prevent any negligence, the government has warned absentee doctors, resulting in 178 of them returning to duty. However, 56 have been dismissed for ignoring warnings, with impending recovery of bond dues. This initiative underscores the state's efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure and accountability among medical professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

