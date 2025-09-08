Left Menu

Mankind Pharma's Milestone: Breakthrough in Autoimmune Disorder Treatment

Mankind Pharma receives CDSCO approval for a Phase 1 clinical trial of MKP11093, a promising molecule for treating autoimmune disorders. Developed at the Mankind Research Centre, it targets rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions. The trial will assess safety and efficacy in healthy volunteers soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:40 IST
Mankind Pharma has announced a significant development in the field of autoimmune disorder treatment, receiving approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to initiate the Phase 1 clinical trial of MKP11093.

The molecule, poised to address conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and alopecia, has shown promising preclinical results. Located at the Mankind Research Centre, the development is part of an effort to create a best-in-class JAK inhibitor.

According to Arjun Juneja, Chief Operating Officer at Mankind Pharma, this trial marks a pivotal step in maximizing therapeutic potential while tackling safety concerns traditional approaches face. The forthcoming study will evaluate safety and pharmacokinetics in healthy volunteers, assessing both single and multiple-ascending doses.

