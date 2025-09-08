Heart Attacks: The Infectious Twist Scientists Just Uncovered

In a groundbreaking study, scientists from Finland and the UK have revealed that myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, may be triggered by infectious processes rather than solely cholesterol and lifestyle factors. Their research shows that hidden bacterial biofilms within arterial plaques, dormant for decades, can be activated by viral infections.

Upon activation, these bacteria incite inflammation, rupture plaques, and cause blockages leading to heart attacks. This pioneering study challenges existing understanding and suggests that myocardial infarction might qualify as an infectious disease. The study paves the way for novel treatment and diagnostic strategies, and even the development of vaccines.

Led by Professor Pekka Karhunen, the research uncovered bacterial DNA within atherosclerotic plaques, validated through the development of specific antibodies. The study, involving Tampere and Oulu Universities, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, and the University of Oxford, highlights the role of biofilms in heart disease and offers new hope for tackling coronary artery disease.

