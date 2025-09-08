Left Menu

Heart Attacks: The Infectious Twist Scientists Just Uncovered

A collaborative study by Finnish and UK scientists reveals that myocardial infarction could be triggered by bacterial biofilms activated by viral infections, challenging conventional heart attack prevention strategies. This revelation opens new potential for treatments and vaccines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:32 IST
Heart Attacks: The Infectious Twist Scientists Just Uncovered
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking study, scientists from Finland and the UK have revealed that myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, may be triggered by infectious processes rather than solely cholesterol and lifestyle factors. Their research shows that hidden bacterial biofilms within arterial plaques, dormant for decades, can be activated by viral infections.

Upon activation, these bacteria incite inflammation, rupture plaques, and cause blockages leading to heart attacks. This pioneering study challenges existing understanding and suggests that myocardial infarction might qualify as an infectious disease. The study paves the way for novel treatment and diagnostic strategies, and even the development of vaccines.

Led by Professor Pekka Karhunen, the research uncovered bacterial DNA within atherosclerotic plaques, validated through the development of specific antibodies. The study, involving Tampere and Oulu Universities, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, and the University of Oxford, highlights the role of biofilms in heart disease and offers new hope for tackling coronary artery disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Space Travel's Hidden Impact on Human Stem Cells Revealed

Space Travel's Hidden Impact on Human Stem Cells Revealed

 Global
2
Federal Court Upholds Trump's Federal Workforce Cuts

Federal Court Upholds Trump's Federal Workforce Cuts

 Global
3
France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

 Global
4
Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025