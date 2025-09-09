Left Menu

Tragic Snakebite Deaths Highlight Superstition in Odisha

Two siblings from Odisha succumbed to snakebites after their parents sought the help of a local black magician instead of immediate medical care. The delay resulted from a reliance on superstitions, prompting health officials to emphasize timely hospital visits. Efforts are underway to combat such misconceptions.

In a tragic turn of events, two siblings in Odisha's Nabarangpur district died of snakebites. The children's parents sought the aid of a local black magician instead of immediate medical attention, a decision that cost the young lives.

The nine-month-old baby and his 11-year-old sister were bitten during the night, and instead of heading directly to the hospital, the family visited a black magician, known locally as a 'gunia,' believed to possess the power to extract venom. This reliance on superstition tragically delayed urgent medical intervention.

Local health officials, including Nabarangpur Chief District Medical Officer Santosh Kumar Panda, stressed the importance of immediate medical care in snakebite cases, highlighting that many such delays are due to traditional remedies. They are urging communities to avoid such superstitions and are launching awareness campaigns to prevent similar tragedies.

