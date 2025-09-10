U.S. Health Officials Review COVID-19 Vaccine Impact on Pregnant Women

Recent developments in U.S. health administration suggest a newfound focus on the effects of COVID-19 vaccines on pregnant women. Top officials under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are bringing these concerns to light, according to a detailed report from The Wall Street Journal.

Leading the charge, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and vaccine expert Vinay Prasad are working to change the privacy criteria around vaccine data. The aim is to provide a more transparent view of possible vaccine-related issues, potentially lifting privacy limits for clearer communication of risks.

In the backdrop of these efforts, significant advisory meetings are on the horizon. Newly appointed members under Kennedy's leadership will soon convene to deliberate on recommendations for broader immunization strategies, encompassing vaccines for diseases beyond COVID-19.