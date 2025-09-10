UNICEF Warns Childhood Obesity Surpasses Underweight in Global Health Crisis

Childhood obesity has now overtaken underweight as the most common form of malnutrition among school-aged children and adolescents worldwide, according to a new UNICEF report published today. The landmark study, titled Feeding Profit: How Food Environments are Failing Children, reveals a growing crisis in children’s nutrition, driven by unhealthy food environments, aggressive marketing, and the global rise of ultra-processed foods.

Obesity Outpaces Underweight Worldwide

Drawing on data from over 190 countries, UNICEF found that the prevalence of underweight among children aged 5–19 has declined from nearly 13 percent in 2000 to 9.2 percent in 2024. Over the same period, obesity has tripled, rising from 3 percent to 9.4 percent. Today, 188 million children—1 in 10—are living with obesity, a severe form of overweight that carries lifelong health risks.

“Obesity is no longer just a problem in wealthy nations—it has become a global health crisis,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. “When we talk about malnutrition, we are no longer only talking about underweight children. Obesity is a growing concern that can impact the health and development of children everywhere.”

The report notes that obesity now exceeds underweight in every region except sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, where undernutrition still dominates.

Pacific Islands and High-Income Countries Hit Hardest

The report highlights Pacific Island countries as having the world’s highest obesity rates among children and adolescents:

38% in Niue

37% in Cook Islands

33% in Nauru

These figures have doubled since 2000, fueled by a rapid shift away from traditional diets toward cheap, energy-dense, imported foods.

Meanwhile, high-income nations continue to struggle with elevated obesity levels. In Chile, 27% of children are living with obesity, compared to 21% in the United States and 21% in the United Arab Emirates.

Overweight and Obesity on the Rise

Globally, 391 million children aged 5–19—or 1 in 5—are overweight, and a large share of them fall into the obesity category. Obesity significantly raises the risk of type-2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers later in life.

Children are considered overweight when their weight is unhealthy relative to their age, sex, and height. Obesity is defined as a more severe form of overweight, with more dangerous health implications.

Ultra-Processed Foods and Marketing Power

The report warns that obesity is not simply a matter of personal choice. Instead, ultra-processed and fast foods—loaded with sugar, salt, unhealthy fats, and additives—are dominating children’s diets.

These products often replace fruits, vegetables, and protein sources essential for healthy growth and cognitive development. Aggressive digital marketing plays a significant role in shaping children’s food preferences.

In a global poll of 64,000 young people (ages 13–24) across 170 countries, 75% reported seeing ads for sugary drinks, snacks, or fast food in the previous week, and 60% said these ads increased their desire to consume those foods. Even in conflict-affected countries, nearly 70% of respondents reported exposure to such marketing.

Economic and Health Costs of Inaction

Without urgent action, the report warns, obesity-related diseases will impose enormous economic costs. For example, in Peru, lifetime obesity-related health issues could exceed US$210 billion. By 2035, the global annual economic impact of overweight and obesity is projected to surpass US$4 trillion.

Signs of Progress: Policy Action in Mexico

Some countries have already taken bold steps. In Mexico, where childhood obesity rates are among the highest globally and where ultra-processed foods account for 40% of children’s daily calories, the government banned the sale and distribution of junk food and sugary drinks in public schools. This move has already improved food environments for more than 34 million children.

UNICEF’s Call to Action

UNICEF urges governments, civil society, and the private sector to act decisively by:

Enforcing mandatory policies on food labelling, marketing restrictions, and taxes/subsidies.

Banning ultra-processed foods in schools and prohibiting corporate sponsorships.

Empowering families and communities through social and behavior-change programs.

Protecting public health policy from interference by the ultra-processed food industry.

Strengthening social protection programmes to improve access to affordable, nutritious diets.

“In many countries, we are seeing the double burden of malnutrition—children suffering both stunting and obesity,” Russell warned. “This requires urgent, targeted interventions. Nutritious and affordable food must be available to every child to support their growth and development.”

The Urgency of Transformation

The report concludes that obesity among children and adolescents is not an isolated health challenge but part of a global nutrition crisis with far-reaching social and economic consequences. The solutions, UNICEF emphasizes, lie in reshaping food environments, regulating marketing, and ensuring equitable access to nutritious diets.