Revitalizing IHBAS: Delhi's Commitment to Mental Health

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to prioritize the revival of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). The hospital, crucial for treating neurological issues, lacks essential diagnostic facilities. Gupta promises new infrastructure, including MRI and CT scan capabilities, to enhance patient care and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has pledged to prioritize the revival of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). Speaking after a surprise inspection of the East Delhi facility, Gupta highlighted the need for modern diagnostic equipment, criticizing past governments for neglecting the institute.

The hospital, which caters to 2,500 to 3,000 outpatients daily from Delhi and the NCR region, currently operates without critical infrastructure, such as MRI and CT scan machines. 'There are limited options for X-rays,' Gupta stated, emphasizing the importance of revamping the institute.

Plans are underway to construct new structures for the institute, with infrastructure for MRI, ultrasound, and CT scans set to be developed this financial year. An initial step involves building a new outpatient department, followed by additional facilities, as Gupta commended the hospital's medical team for their dedication despite existing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

