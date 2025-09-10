Revitalizing IHBAS: Delhi's Commitment to Mental Health

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has pledged to prioritize the revival of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). Speaking after a surprise inspection of the East Delhi facility, Gupta highlighted the need for modern diagnostic equipment, criticizing past governments for neglecting the institute.

The hospital, which caters to 2,500 to 3,000 outpatients daily from Delhi and the NCR region, currently operates without critical infrastructure, such as MRI and CT scan machines. 'There are limited options for X-rays,' Gupta stated, emphasizing the importance of revamping the institute.

Plans are underway to construct new structures for the institute, with infrastructure for MRI, ultrasound, and CT scans set to be developed this financial year. An initial step involves building a new outpatient department, followed by additional facilities, as Gupta commended the hospital's medical team for their dedication despite existing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)