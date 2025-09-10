Left Menu

Indian Hospitals to Boost IT Innovation Spending Amid Digital Transformation Challenges

Indian hospitals plan to increase IT innovation spending by 20-25% over the next few years. Focus areas include patient experience and data-driven decision-making amidst challenges in workforce upskilling and cybersecurity. The CII-EY HealthTech Survey 2025 highlights AI adoption in healthcare as a significant trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:24 IST
Indian hospitals are preparing to significantly raise their IT innovation budgets by 20 to 25 percent in the upcoming years, as revealed by a recent survey. Almost half of healthcare providers currently use 20 to 50 percent of their IT funds for digital innovation initiatives.

The CII-EY HealthTech Survey 2025, unveiled by Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane at the CII Hospital Tech 2025 Summit in Mumbai, emphasizes the state's leading role in healthcare innovation. The survey identified improving patient experience, enhancing clinical outcomes, and enabling data-driven decision-making as key investment areas.

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly essential in hospitals, with investments in AI-driven documentation, decision support systems, and imaging on the rise. However, challenges such as workforce capability building and cybersecurity remain hurdles for effective digital transformation.

