Hungary Faces First Bluetongue Outbreak in a Decade

Hungary has reported its first bluetongue disease outbreak in a decade, affecting a cattle herd in Somogy county. The World Organisation for Animal Health confirmed the outbreak impacting 15 out of 303 animals. Bluetongue is a serious disease affecting sheep, cattle, and goats.

In a significant health alert, Hungary has identified its first bluetongue disease outbreak in a decade, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

The outbreak has been confirmed in 15 cattle within a herd of 303 in Somogy county, located in the southwestern region of the nation. The WOAH, based in Paris, shared this information with the public on Wednesday, referencing data from Hungarian authorities.

The last time Hungary faced an outbreak of bluetongue disease was in December 2015, marking this recent event as a notable concern for the country's livestock health.

