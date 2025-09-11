Left Menu

Argentina's Inflation Steady Despite Predictions

Argentina's inflation rate remained stable at 1.9% in August, contrary to analysts' expectations of a 2.0% rate. The year-over-year inflation decreased to 33.6% from 36.6% in July, slightly below the forecast. This data suggests a potential easing of inflationary pressures in the Argentine economy.

Updated: 11-09-2025 00:35 IST
In an unexpected twist for economists, Argentina's inflation rate plateaued at 1.9% in August, as indicated by official data released on Wednesday. This result defied analysts' expectations, who had projected a slightly higher rate of 2.0%.

The country's annual inflation trajectory over the past 12 months showed signs of deceleration. Inflation decelerated to 33.6% through August, a notable drop from July's 36.6% and just below the analysts' anticipated 33.7%.

This trend signals a potential alleviation of the persistent inflationary pressures that have plagued Argentina, marking a noteworthy moment for the nation's economic outlook.

