Argentina's Inflation Steady Despite Predictions
Argentina's inflation rate remained stable at 1.9% in August, contrary to analysts' expectations of a 2.0% rate. The year-over-year inflation decreased to 33.6% from 36.6% in July, slightly below the forecast. This data suggests a potential easing of inflationary pressures in the Argentine economy.
In an unexpected twist for economists, Argentina's inflation rate plateaued at 1.9% in August, as indicated by official data released on Wednesday. This result defied analysts' expectations, who had projected a slightly higher rate of 2.0%.
The country's annual inflation trajectory over the past 12 months showed signs of deceleration. Inflation decelerated to 33.6% through August, a notable drop from July's 36.6% and just below the analysts' anticipated 33.7%.
This trend signals a potential alleviation of the persistent inflationary pressures that have plagued Argentina, marking a noteworthy moment for the nation's economic outlook.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Analysts Up S&P 500 Targets Amid AI Optimism and Economic Resilience
Annual Infrastructure Conclave 2025: Shaping India's Growth Trajectory
Fitch Boosts India's GDP Growth Forecast Amid Robust Domestic Demand
Fitch Ratings Boosts India's GDP Growth Forecast Amid Domestic Demand Surge
Fitch Boosts India's GDP Growth Forecast Amidst Trade Tensions