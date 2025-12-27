Left Menu

Satluj Public School Celebrates 'Nation Rising' with Annual Day Spectacle

The Satluj Public School in Panchkula celebrated its 49th annual day with the theme 'Nation Rising – The World Wakes up to the Glory of India'. The two-day event featured inspiring performances by students, applauded by prominent guests, highlighting creativity, cultural heritage, and the spirit of unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Students of Satluj Public School in Panchkula dazzled audiences with their annual day performances, this year themed 'Nation Rising – The World Wakes up to the Glory of India'. The event marked its 49th edition with a plethora of cultural displays that captivated attendees over two days.

Ms. Alba Smeriglio, Deputy High Commissioner at the British Deputy High Commission, was among the distinguished guests who praised the students' academic and creative prowess. Highlights included tributes to Indian women achievers, a play depicting unity amid political divides, and a dramatization of India's spiritual legacy.

The second day continued the celebration of creativity and tradition with new performances from various grades. Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jain, IPS, graced the occasion, witnessing showcase events that merged cultural diversity and core values, eliciting pride from students, parents, and school officials alike.

