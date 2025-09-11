Transforming Early Healthcare: Dettol Banega Swasth India Accelerator

In a pivotal move for India's maternal and child healthcare, Reckitt has collaborated with PATH and the Centre for Health Research and Innovation to launch the Dettol Banega Swasth India - Maternal and Child Health Tech Accelerator.

This initiative invites innovators across India to develop solutions targeting the first 1000 days of life, particularly in underserved communities. The accelerator aims to strengthen India's public health ecosystem through innovative interventions for mothers and children.

Aligned with India's Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision, this program represents a collaborative effort to reshape healthcare delivery, supporting equitable access to quality care across the nation.