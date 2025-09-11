Revolutionizing Oncology Trials: Imaging Endpoints' Pioneering AIRC System

Imaging Endpoints, a global leader in imaging CRO technologies, has made strides in oncology trials by filing a patent for their groundbreaking AI-enhanced Imaging Review Charter (IRC) system, the AIRC System. This system aims to redefine standards in clinical trials with optimized image acquisition and analysis, resulting in a remarkable 95% success rate across more than 200 regulatory approvals.

The new AIRC System tackles persistent challenges in trial imaging design by dynamically customizing IRCs, optimizing criteria, and ensuring enhanced regulatory compliance. It integrates datasets from industry standards and Imaging Endpoints' customizations, optimizes standard oncology criteria, and ensures global regulatory alignment, enhancing sponsor and agency review efficiency.

Doug Dean Burkett, CEO and President of Imaging Endpoints, emphasized their commitment to innovation in oncology trials, asserting that their AI-enhanced system advances both the efficiency and effectiveness of these trials while solidifying their leadership in the industry.

