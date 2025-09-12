Left Menu

Nigerian Doctors Strike Highlights Healthcare Crisis

Nigerian resident doctors have initiated a five-day strike over unpaid allowances and unresolved welfare issues. The strike, led by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), presses the government to fulfill demands such as releasing the 2025 medical residency training fund. This action highlights ongoing healthcare challenges in Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:07 IST
Nigerian Doctors Strike Highlights Healthcare Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In Nigeria, resident doctors serving in public hospitals commenced a five-day strike on Friday, driven by unpaid allowances and unresolved welfare concerns, according to their union. Kazeem Odumbaku, secretary general of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), informed Reuters about the government's failure to meet demands, including the distribution of the 2025 medical residency training fund and salary arrears.

The association emphasized that repeated negotiations with government officials have yielded no results. Resident doctors, who are medical graduates training as specialists, play a crucial role in Nigeria's healthcare system, particularly in emergency wards.

This strike, involving around 15,000 resident doctors out of more than 40,000 nationwide, follows a similar action by Nigerian nurses in July over pay and staffing disputes. Nigerian doctors frequently strike over perceived poor working conditions amidst underfunding and mismanagement, having done so three times in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

1
Radical Convictions: Suspected Islamist Attack Investigated in Essen

Radical Convictions: Suspected Islamist Attack Investigated in Essen

 Germany
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Rubio's High-Stakes Visit to Israel

Diplomatic Dialogues: Rubio's High-Stakes Visit to Israel

 United States
3
At least 86 people killed after boat capsized in northwestern Congo, according to state media reports, AP said.

At least 86 people killed after boat capsized in northwestern Congo, accordi...

 Global
4
Cuba's New Gender Identity Law: A Step Forward Amid Political Complexities

Cuba's New Gender Identity Law: A Step Forward Amid Political Complexities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025