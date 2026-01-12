Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia's government has taken a decisive step by annulling all agreements made with the United Arab Emirates, citing violations of national sovereignty. The annulment, announced on Monday, affects various agreements involving federal governmental institutions, entities, and regional administrations.

Key agreements related to the strategic ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, as well as bilateral security and defense cooperation, are now void. The decision reflects rising tensions between the nations as Somalia seeks to reclaim control over its national affairs.

Despite the bold move by the Somali government, UAE authorities have yet to issue a response. The annulment signifies a significant shift in diplomatic relations and poses potential implications for regional stability and foreign investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)