Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia's government announced the annulment of all agreements with the United Arab Emirates, including port deals and defense cooperation. This move is due to the UAE undermining Somalia's sovereignty, affecting partnerships involving the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo. The UAE has not yet commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Somalia's government has taken a decisive step by annulling all agreements made with the United Arab Emirates, citing violations of national sovereignty. The annulment, announced on Monday, affects various agreements involving federal governmental institutions, entities, and regional administrations.

Key agreements related to the strategic ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, as well as bilateral security and defense cooperation, are now void. The decision reflects rising tensions between the nations as Somalia seeks to reclaim control over its national affairs.

Despite the bold move by the Somali government, UAE authorities have yet to issue a response. The annulment signifies a significant shift in diplomatic relations and poses potential implications for regional stability and foreign investments.

