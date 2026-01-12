Himachal Pradesh Government Cracks Down: 11 Police Personnel Dismissed Over Drug Trafficking

In a decisive move against drug-related activities within its ranks, Himachal Pradesh's government has terminated the services of 11 police personnel suspected of dealing in Chitta, a form of adulterated heroin. The dismissals, executed under Article 311(2)(b) of the Indian Constitution, reflect the state's zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the police's primary duty is to combat drug suppliers, and any officers found engaging in such illegal activities would face severe consequences. The dismissals include Inspector Neeraj Kumar alongside ten constables, indicating a significant action against law enforcement involved in drug offenses.

The state is intensifying efforts by directing all departments to create detailed reports on employees involved with Chitta trafficking. Additionally, properties acquired through illicit gains are under scrutiny. The government encourages public cooperation, providing an emergency hotline for sharing any relevant information.

