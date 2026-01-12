Left Menu

Government Revokes Quality Order on Essential Solder Wire

The Indian government has revoked the quality control order on Flux Cored Solder Wire, a crucial material used in industries like electronics and automobiles. This action follows previous rescissions of similar orders on chemicals and polymers, reflecting a shift in regulatory approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:02 IST
Government Revokes Quality Order on Essential Solder Wire
  • Country:
  • India

The government has officially canceled the quality control order for Flux Cored Solder Wire, a key material widely used across several sectors, including electronics and automobiles. This decision was confirmed on Monday.

The original order was implemented in September 2023 under the authority of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. The government, prioritizing public interest, chose to rescind the order after consultations with the Bureau of Indian Standards.

This move is part of a broader strategy, as seen last year when the government similarly lifted quality control mandates on certain chemicals and polymers, suggesting a trend towards deregulation in specific material sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brooks Koepka's $85 Million Return to the PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka's $85 Million Return to the PGA Tour

 Global
2
Minnesota Challenges Federal Immigration Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Challenges Federal Immigration Enforcement Surge

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

 Global
4
Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heritage Highlighted

Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heri...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026