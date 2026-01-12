Government Revokes Quality Order on Essential Solder Wire
The Indian government has revoked the quality control order on Flux Cored Solder Wire, a crucial material used in industries like electronics and automobiles. This action follows previous rescissions of similar orders on chemicals and polymers, reflecting a shift in regulatory approach.
The government has officially canceled the quality control order for Flux Cored Solder Wire, a key material widely used across several sectors, including electronics and automobiles. This decision was confirmed on Monday.
The original order was implemented in September 2023 under the authority of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. The government, prioritizing public interest, chose to rescind the order after consultations with the Bureau of Indian Standards.
This move is part of a broader strategy, as seen last year when the government similarly lifted quality control mandates on certain chemicals and polymers, suggesting a trend towards deregulation in specific material sectors.
