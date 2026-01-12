Government Revokes Quality Order on Essential Solder Wire

The government has officially canceled the quality control order for Flux Cored Solder Wire, a key material widely used across several sectors, including electronics and automobiles. This decision was confirmed on Monday.

The original order was implemented in September 2023 under the authority of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. The government, prioritizing public interest, chose to rescind the order after consultations with the Bureau of Indian Standards.

This move is part of a broader strategy, as seen last year when the government similarly lifted quality control mandates on certain chemicals and polymers, suggesting a trend towards deregulation in specific material sectors.

