Early Detection and Health Initiatives in Kerala: A Lifesaving Effort

The Kerala state government has faced criticism from the opposition Congress regarding the handling of amoebic encephalitis cases, a deadly brain infection. However, Health Minister Veena George reports that early detection and protocols have saved many lives.

George stated that the health department's initiatives have not only reduced mortality rates but also implemented a treatment protocol for this rare infection, typically contracted from contaminated water. Special wellness clinics for women are also being introduced to address various health issues.

Despite criticism from the opposition, the state highlights achievements in reducing infant mortality and advancing cancer screening efforts, with more than 18 lakh participants being screened under a special campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)