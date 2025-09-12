Left Menu

Early Detection and Health Initiatives in Kerala: A Lifesaving Effort

Kerala's health department claims success in early detection and management of amoebic encephalitis, significantly reducing mortality. Despite opposition criticism, initiatives include a protocol for treating the infection and the launch of women's wellness clinics. The state also reports achievements in cancer screening and infant mortality reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:16 IST
Early Detection and Health Initiatives in Kerala: A Lifesaving Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala state government has faced criticism from the opposition Congress regarding the handling of amoebic encephalitis cases, a deadly brain infection. However, Health Minister Veena George reports that early detection and protocols have saved many lives.

George stated that the health department's initiatives have not only reduced mortality rates but also implemented a treatment protocol for this rare infection, typically contracted from contaminated water. Special wellness clinics for women are also being introduced to address various health issues.

Despite criticism from the opposition, the state highlights achievements in reducing infant mortality and advancing cancer screening efforts, with more than 18 lakh participants being screened under a special campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP and RSS leaders are like Kauravas of Mahabharata, while Congress cadres are in role of Pandavas: Gandhi at party meet.

BJP and RSS leaders are like Kauravas of Mahabharata, while Congress cadres ...

 India
2
NATO Ramps Up Defense After Poland Drone Incident

NATO Ramps Up Defense After Poland Drone Incident

 Global
3
France Condemns Russian Drone Incident in Poland

France Condemns Russian Drone Incident in Poland

 France
4
Election Commission's Social Media Strategy Against Misinformation

Election Commission's Social Media Strategy Against Misinformation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025