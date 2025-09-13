Miraculous Heart Transplant Saves 13-Year-Old Girl

A groundbreaking heart transplant surgery was successfully completed at Lisie Hospital in Kochi, saving the life of a 13-year-old girl. The heart, from an 18-year-old engineering student named Biljith, was rushed to the hospital after he was declared brain dead following a tragic accident.

The urgent transportation of the organ was facilitated by the Vande Bharat Express train, covering the distance from Angamaly to Kochi in remarkable time. Police regulation of traffic ensured that the journey took just 20 minutes, allowing the surgical team to proceed without delay.

The operation began soon after the heart's arrival, with the first beats detected inside the recipient's body by 3.30 am. This case highlights not only medical prowess but also the collaborative effort of authorities and healthcare professionals in life-saving situations.