Roche Pharma Elevates India's Clinical Trial Landscape with New Partnership

In a move to enhance India's clinical research potential, Roche Pharma has announced a collaboration with ten government hospitals to advance clinical trial capabilities across the country.

The initiative has seen nearly 400 professionals receive training in global Good Clinical Practice (GCP) standards, including investigators and ethics committee members. This effort is part of Roche's Advanced Inclusive Research (AIR) Site Alliance, a global undertaking designed to expand trial access for underrepresented communities.

According to Sivabalan Sivanesan, Country Medical Director of Roche Pharma India, the partnership with government hospitals is instrumental in bringing medical innovations to India more swiftly. Despite representing 17% of the world's population and shouldering 20% of the global disease burden, India hosts fewer than 4% of global clinical trials. This initiative aligns with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's priorities to enhance government site participation in Phase 3 and 4 trials.

