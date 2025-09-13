Kerala Hosts National Workshop on IT Solutions for AYUSH

Kerala is gearing up to host a pivotal national workshop on 'IT Solutions for the AYUSH Sector' at Kumarakom on September 18 and 19. The workshop, organized by the Government of Kerala's Department of AYUSH and the National AYUSH Mission, aims to devise a centralised digital framework for AYUSH services.

The event will be inaugurated by the State Minister for Health and Women & Child Development, Veena George, via videoconferencing. Delegates from 28 states and eight Union Territories will participate, marking a significant step towards enhancing digital solutions in the AYUSH sector and aligning them with the National Health Mission's digital initiatives.

Attendees include ministers, senior officials from the Ministry of AYUSH, and digital health and e-governance experts. The workshop will feature technical presentations and live demonstrations, concluding with a field visit to Kerala's AYUSH facilities for delegates on September 20 and 21.