Left Menu

Revolutionizing Tobacco Harm Reduction in India

Despite the toll of tobacco on India's population with 1.35 million deaths annually, quit rates are low. Experts advocate for science-backed, smoke-free nicotine alternatives to mitigate health risks and support smoking cessation, emphasizing a shift towards harm reduction strategies for combating tobacco-related diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 11:31 IST
Revolutionizing Tobacco Harm Reduction in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India loses a staggering 1.35 million lives every year to tobacco-related diseases, yet the quit rates remain disappointingly low. Despite the enormous healthcare costs exceeding Rs 1.77 lakh crore annually, experts stress the urgent need for innovative harm reduction strategies, highlighted by smoke-free nicotine alternatives.

Dr. Pawan Gupta, a senior consultant in pulmonary medicine at BLK-MAX Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi, said, "Scientific reviews, including those by the Royal College of Physicians in the UK, demonstrate that non-combustible nicotine delivery methods significantly lower risks compared to smoking. It's an evidence that warrants serious attention."

Public Health England supports these findings, estimating smoke-free nicotine alternatives as 95 per cent less harmful than smoking. Similar sentiments were shared by Dr. Sunaina Soni of AIIMS-CAPFIMS Centre, who emphasized that regulated, safer nicotine alternatives could aid India's goal to reduce tobacco use by 30 per cent by 2025.

TRENDING

1
Crawford Conquers Canelo: Unanimous Victory in Las Vegas

Crawford Conquers Canelo: Unanimous Victory in Las Vegas

 Global
2
Beneficial impact of GST will be there for all products from start of day till people go to bed: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.

Beneficial impact of GST will be there for all products from start of day ti...

 India
3
Global Tennis Showdown: Nations Sprint Towards Davis Cup Final 8

Global Tennis Showdown: Nations Sprint Towards Davis Cup Final 8

 Global
4
India Expands PLI Scheme to Boost White Goods Sector

India Expands PLI Scheme to Boost White Goods Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025