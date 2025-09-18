America First: A New Direction in Global Health Strategy

On Thursday, the Trump administration unveiled its 'America First Global Health Strategy', prioritizing frontline health supplies and fostering collaboration directly with nations.

The strategy signifies a significant shift from previous U.S. priorities, focusing predominantly on diseases such as HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, and polio. Under the new plan, the U.S. will push for nation-to-nation agreements instead of relying on contractors and intends to direct funds mainly toward medical treatments and supporting health workers.

Despite criticism, notably around overlooking issues like maternal health and vaccine-preventable diseases, the strategy seeks to transition recipient countries to self-reliance. It also highlights the promotion of American health products globally. The broader impact and potential implications for global health will unfold amid upcoming discussions at the U.N. General Assembly.