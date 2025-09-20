Left Menu

Kennedy's Vaccine Panel Shifts U.S. Immunization Strategy Amid Controversy

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s advisory panel on vaccines suggests major changes in U.S. immunization policy, advocating shared decision-making while maintaining insurance coverage. Meanwhile, recommendations affecting COVID-19 and hepatitis B vaccines reveal internal divisions and contradictions in policy, prompting mixed responses from medical and insurance communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 02:43 IST
Kennedy's Vaccine Panel Shifts U.S. Immunization Strategy Amid Controversy
panel

In a significant move, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vaccine advisory panel has proposed that COVID-19 vaccinations should be a shared decision-making process between patients and healthcare providers. This stance alters previous recommendations and suggests a shift in the U.S. immunization policy landscape.

Significant debates during the panel's discussions exposed internal disagreements, particularly around the COVID-19 and hepatitis B vaccines. The panel abandoned a vote to delay neonatal hepatitis B vaccinations, briefly aligning with public health experts, while another proposal to require a prescription for COVID-19 vaccines was decisively rejected.

The insurance sector remains supportive, with AHIP confirming coverage for COVID-19 vaccines through 2026. Vaccine makers, including Pfizer and Moderna, have defended the efficacy and safety of their shots amidst presentations casting doubt on vaccine safety—a move experts fear may dent public confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

 India
2
Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

 Iraq
3
Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train P...

 India
4
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025