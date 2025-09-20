Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology Expands Veterinary and Medical Services Across Kerala

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) has inaugurated its first veterinary medical laboratory services unit in Oyoor, Kollam. State Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani officially opened the unit, which boasts state-of-the-art facilities aimed at delivering a wide range of veterinary clinical services.

With collaboration from the Animal Husbandry Department and support from the Velinelloor Village Panchayat, the RGCB unit is set to enhance livestock and poultry activities throughout Kerala. Director Chandrabhas Narayana revealed plans to expand this initiative with additional units across the state.

In addition to veterinary services, RGCB is strengthening its public health initiatives. It has established medical laboratory units in government hospitals through a hub-and-spoke model. Meanwhile, a new Diagnostic and Research Laboratory at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre is in progress, aiming to become a national model.

