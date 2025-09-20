Left Menu

Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology Expands Veterinary and Medical Services Across Kerala

The RGCB has launched its first veterinary medical laboratory in Kollam, equipped with advanced facilities for veterinary services. This unit, a collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department, aims to support livestock activities across Kerala. Future plans include more units, disease outbreak services, and a cancer research centre in Cochin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:12 IST
Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology Expands Veterinary and Medical Services Across Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) has inaugurated its first veterinary medical laboratory services unit in Oyoor, Kollam. State Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani officially opened the unit, which boasts state-of-the-art facilities aimed at delivering a wide range of veterinary clinical services.

With collaboration from the Animal Husbandry Department and support from the Velinelloor Village Panchayat, the RGCB unit is set to enhance livestock and poultry activities throughout Kerala. Director Chandrabhas Narayana revealed plans to expand this initiative with additional units across the state.

In addition to veterinary services, RGCB is strengthening its public health initiatives. It has established medical laboratory units in government hospitals through a hub-and-spoke model. Meanwhile, a new Diagnostic and Research Laboratory at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre is in progress, aiming to become a national model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States
2
Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

 United States
3
Thrilling Relay Race Secures U.S. Advancement Amid Controversy

Thrilling Relay Race Secures U.S. Advancement Amid Controversy

 Global
4
U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025