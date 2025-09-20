Revolutionizing Eye Care in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called on the medical community to make eye care accessible and affordable across the Union Territory, connecting specialists with patients, especially in rural areas.

Inaugurating the new Centre of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital at Qamarwari, Sinha highlighted the transformative impact of modern technology, including AI, in providing accurate diagnoses and personalized treatments.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Sinha said efforts are ongoing to ensure quality healthcare for all, citing the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. He encouraged hospitals to organize free eye camps, utilize telemedicine, and reach underserved communities.

