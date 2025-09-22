Left Menu

'Vision for All' Campaign: Namo Netra Sanjeevani Arogya in Action

The Namo Netra Sanjeevani Arogya campaign, launched on PM Modi's birthday, offers free eye check-ups, medicines, and cataract surgeries in Maharashtra. As of now, 29 eye camps in Latur district have screened 1,533 patients, with 113 successful cataract surgeries. It aims to benefit over 10 lakh people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:54 IST
On September 17, the Namo Netra Sanjeevani Arogya campaign was launched to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, aiming to provide free eye care across Maharashtra.

The campaign has already organized 29 eye camps in Latur district, successfully conducting 113 cataract surgeries among other services.

Collaborating with government and charitable hospitals, this initiative is focused on reaching rural areas, ensuring that farmers, laborers, and elderly women receive essential eye treatment at no cost.

