Kerala Launches Pioneering Insurance Scheme for Expatriates

Kerala introduced Norka Care, India's first insurance scheme for expatriates, to provide health and accident coverage. Launching on Kerala Piravi Day, the plan offers substantial benefits, including pre-existing condition coverage and cashless treatments at numerous hospitals. This initiative aims to bolster expatriate welfare and may expand internationally.

Kerala made headlines on Monday by launching India's first health and accident insurance scheme specifically targeting expatriates, acknowledging their vital role in the state's economy.

Dubbed Norka Care, the initiative from the state-run Norka Roots agency will be accessible starting November 1, coinciding with Kerala Piravi Day, which celebrates the state's founding.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed pride in the scheme, highlighting benefits such as Rs 5 lakh in health insurance and Rs 10 lakh in accident coverage. Notably, it offers lower premiums, pre-existing condition coverage, and a vast network of over 16,000 available hospitals for cashless treatment.

Furthermore, the inclusion of top hospitals ensures that expatriates, even when in various states of India, can access required medical care. Although currently limited to India, efforts are underway to extend these medical benefits to GCC countries, Vijayan said.

A global registration drive is active until October 22, encouraging expatriates worldwide to capitalize on this opportunity.

