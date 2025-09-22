Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism

In a move likely to stir controversy, President Donald Trump is set to announce on Monday afternoon an alleged link between the use of popular pain reliever Tylenol during pregnancy and the development of autism. This claim, however, is widely disputed by medical experts.

Scientific consensus indicates there is no firm evidence supporting a connection between Tylenol and autism, a neurological and developmental disorder characterized by atypical brain signaling. Autism diagnoses have risen in recent years, leading many experts to attribute this rise to better screening methods and broader diagnostic criteria.

Kenvue, the consumer health company manufacturing Tylenol, refuted the claim in a statement emphasizing the safety of acetaminophen. With health implications at stake, the debate draws attention to ongoing research efforts exploring the genetic and environmental factors underlying autism's complex origins.