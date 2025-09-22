Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism

President Trump is expected to announce a controversial link between Tylenol and autism, a claim disputed by experts. Despite increased autism diagnoses in the U.S., scientific evidence points to genetic and environmental factors rather than medication as causes. Health company Kenvue rejects the claim, and experts continue to study autism's origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:34 IST
Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move likely to stir controversy, President Donald Trump is set to announce on Monday afternoon an alleged link between the use of popular pain reliever Tylenol during pregnancy and the development of autism. This claim, however, is widely disputed by medical experts.

Scientific consensus indicates there is no firm evidence supporting a connection between Tylenol and autism, a neurological and developmental disorder characterized by atypical brain signaling. Autism diagnoses have risen in recent years, leading many experts to attribute this rise to better screening methods and broader diagnostic criteria.

Kenvue, the consumer health company manufacturing Tylenol, refuted the claim in a statement emphasizing the safety of acetaminophen. With health implications at stake, the debate draws attention to ongoing research efforts exploring the genetic and environmental factors underlying autism's complex origins.

TRENDING

1
KEC International Secures Major Power Transmission Orders

KEC International Secures Major Power Transmission Orders

 India
2
Unauthorized Procession Sparks Violence in Kashipur

Unauthorized Procession Sparks Violence in Kashipur

 India
3
RSS Marks a Century: Vision for India's Future Unveiled

RSS Marks a Century: Vision for India's Future Unveiled

 India
4
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Fatal Dumper Accident Sparks Local Protest

Tragedy in Jharkhand: Fatal Dumper Accident Sparks Local Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025