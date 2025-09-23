Trump's Controversial Claims on Tylenol and Autism Spark Medical Debate

In a recent event at the White House, President Donald Trump stirred controversy by asserting a connection between the use of Tylenol during pregnancy and the development of autism. This claim has faced sharp criticism from medical experts who emphasize the lack of definitive evidence supporting such an association.

Amidst the debate, Trump recommended the use of leucovorin, a folic acid derivative, as a treatment option for autism symptoms. This suggestion comes despite its current limited clinical validation, with only small trials indicating any promise and a call for larger-scale studies to confirm its efficacy.

In a related development, the FDA has given its nod to a new version of a drug linked to autism treatment, manufactured by GSK, following a previous withdrawal. Meanwhile, Kenvue, the producer of Tylenol, has refuted any alleged link to autism, labeling such claims as unscientific.

(With inputs from agencies.)