Reversing the Cuts: Gates Foundation's $912M Health Pledge

The Gates Foundation pledges $912 million to the Global Fund in response to global health aid cuts. Bill Gates highlights the risk to children if funding decreases and urges a reversal of such cuts. This comes amid decreased global development assistance and the need for sustained health funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 05:04 IST
In a substantial move to counter global health aid reductions, the Gates Foundation has announced a pledge of $912 million to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. The announcement by Bill Gates coincides with mounting concern over declining development assistance globally.

Addressing an audience at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, Gates emphasized the dire consequences of funding cuts, particularly for children in vulnerable regions. He underlined the urgency by noting the staggering mortality rate for children under five in places like northern Nigeria.

Despite global aid reductions, driven in part by the United States, Gates remains optimistic. He believes with maintained support to key health institutions and the rollout of innovative treatments, millions of lives could be saved. The foundation praised Spain for its increased contributions and highlighted the need for a collaborative effort to sustain global health initiatives.

