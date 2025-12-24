Left Menu

Lokayukta Raids Unveil Links in Karnataka Housing Department

Lokayukta officials conducted searches at properties connected to Sardar Sarfaraz Khan, a senior official in the Karnataka Housing Department. Khan, previously involved in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is known for his association with Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. Further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Lokayukta officials executed searches at properties associated with Sardar Sarfaraz Khan, a senior official currently deputed to the Karnataka Housing Department.

Sarfaraz Khan maintains a close relationship with Karnataka Housing, Hajj and Waqf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, adding layers of interest to the investigation.

Formerly the Joint Commissioner in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, where he managed solid waste operations, Khan's connections are now under scrutiny, with official details still emerging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

