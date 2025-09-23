Roche Enters Weight-Loss Drug Competition with Latest Obesity Treatment Trials

Swiss pharmaceutical powerhouse Roche is taking bold strides into the lucrative weight-loss drug market. The company announced on Monday that it has moved one of its experimental obesity treatments into late-stage trials, aiming to compete with industry leaders such as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. Shares of Roche rose by 2.8% during afternoon trading, surpassing a generally flat European healthcare index.

The global market for obesity drugs is on track to reach $150 billion by the early 2030s, driven by advanced GLP-1 therapies from pharmaceutical giants including Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. As a result, many companies are racing to develop next-generation treatment options, aiming at innovative solutions like hormone therapies that aid in fat reduction while preserving muscle mass.

Roche's advancement in the weight-loss drug arena underscores its strategic vision to capture market share in the expanding obesity treatment sector. The move reflects a growing trend among drugmakers to push the boundaries of traditional therapies and explore emerging scientific approaches to combat obesity.

(With inputs from agencies.)