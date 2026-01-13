Left Menu

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs Set to Transform GLP-1 Market by 2030

Oral weight-loss drugs are expected to constitute a significant portion of the GLP-1 market by 2030, surpassing prior forecasts. Ludovic Helfgott, executive vice president at Novo Nordisk, discussed this development during an interview at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 01:52 IST
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs Set to Transform GLP-1 Market by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oral weight-loss drugs are projected to make up at least one-third of the GLP-1 market by 2030, according to Novo Nordisk. The prediction exceeds the company's previous forecasts as outlined by Ludovic Helfgott, executive vice president for product and portfolio strategy, during a conversation with Reuters.

This revelation was shared on the margins of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, indicating a significant shift in market dynamics for GLP-1 products. Helfgott emphasized that oral drugs could play a pivotal role in capturing a larger segment of the market.

Novo Nordisk's forward-looking approach suggests an evolving strategy aimed at accommodating this shift, with oral solutions contributing more substantially to weight-loss therapies in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

 Global
2
Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishments

Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishm...

 United States
3
NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

 United States
4
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026