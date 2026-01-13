Oral Weight-Loss Drugs Set to Transform GLP-1 Market by 2030

Oral weight-loss drugs are projected to make up at least one-third of the GLP-1 market by 2030, according to Novo Nordisk. The prediction exceeds the company's previous forecasts as outlined by Ludovic Helfgott, executive vice president for product and portfolio strategy, during a conversation with Reuters.

This revelation was shared on the margins of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, indicating a significant shift in market dynamics for GLP-1 products. Helfgott emphasized that oral drugs could play a pivotal role in capturing a larger segment of the market.

Novo Nordisk's forward-looking approach suggests an evolving strategy aimed at accommodating this shift, with oral solutions contributing more substantially to weight-loss therapies in the coming years.

