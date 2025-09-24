Left Menu

Dr. Morepen Pharmacy: Pioneering Affordable Healthcare in India

Dr. Morepen Pharmacy is ensuring affordable access to medicines by passing on GST reductions directly to consumers. With a strong focus on quality generics and chronic therapies, the pharmacy expands its reach through a mobile app and a robust network, enhancing consumer trust and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:58 IST
Dr. Morepen Pharmacy: Pioneering Affordable Healthcare in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gurugram, September 24, 2025 – In an impactful move to enhance healthcare affordability in India, Dr. Morepen Pharmacy is ensuring that recent GST reductions on medicines benefit consumers directly. The pharmacy highlights its commitment to quality generics and chronic therapies, offering reliable access to medications through its expansive network and mobile application.

Dr. Morepen Pharmacy expressed gratitude towards the Indian government's progressive reforms that alleviate healthcare burdens for millions of families. By passing on the GST benefits responsibly, the pharmacy reinforces its position as a dependable partner in delivering affordable healthcare. ''Healthcare affordability is a responsibility we take very seriously,'' stated Mr. Varun Suri, CEO of the Consumer Division at Dr. Morepen.

With a wide range of over 6,000 products, including generics, branded medicines, and wellness essentials, Dr. Morepen Pharmacy continues to expand its digital-first platform. Acquired Apna Chemist further bolsters its retail reach, making it a key player in reshaping India's healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

 Pakistan
2
UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

 United Arab Emirates
3
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France
4
NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025