Dr. Morepen Pharmacy: Pioneering Affordable Healthcare in India

Gurugram, September 24, 2025 – In an impactful move to enhance healthcare affordability in India, Dr. Morepen Pharmacy is ensuring that recent GST reductions on medicines benefit consumers directly. The pharmacy highlights its commitment to quality generics and chronic therapies, offering reliable access to medications through its expansive network and mobile application.

Dr. Morepen Pharmacy expressed gratitude towards the Indian government's progressive reforms that alleviate healthcare burdens for millions of families. By passing on the GST benefits responsibly, the pharmacy reinforces its position as a dependable partner in delivering affordable healthcare. ''Healthcare affordability is a responsibility we take very seriously,'' stated Mr. Varun Suri, CEO of the Consumer Division at Dr. Morepen.

With a wide range of over 6,000 products, including generics, branded medicines, and wellness essentials, Dr. Morepen Pharmacy continues to expand its digital-first platform. Acquired Apna Chemist further bolsters its retail reach, making it a key player in reshaping India's healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)