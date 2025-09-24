Rising H-1B Visa Fees Threaten U.S. Healthcare Staffing

The Trump administration's intention to significantly hike H-1B visa fees is raising concerns among U.S. healthcare groups. The proposed cost increase, which could reach as high as $100,000, threatens to exacerbate staffing shortages as many positions are filled by international medical professionals.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's review of this policy could have profound effects on the healthcare sector, which relies heavily on the H-1B program to fill critical positions with international talent, including doctors, engineers, and professionals from other specialty fields. This move has sparked warnings from major industry players.

The American Medical Association highlighted the potential repercussions, warning that such a fee hike might cut off the international physician pipeline. With the U.S. already facing doctor shortages, especially in rural areas, any barriers for foreign-trained medical graduates could significantly impact patient care and increase the burden on domestic staff.