Poly Medicure Expands Global Reach with Citieffe Acquisition

In a strategic move to bolster its portfolio, Poly Medicure Ltd announced its acquisition of Italy-based Citieffe Group, valued at Rs 324 crore. The deal marks Poly Medicure's expansion into the thriving orthopaedic trauma and extremities segment.

This acquisition represents a significant step for Poly Medicure as it seeks to broaden its global footprint in healthcare technology. Citieffe, with operations in Italy, the USA, and Mexico, specializes in orthopaedic trauma and extremity products, offering a robust R&D and product lineup.

The acquisition follows Poly Medicure's earlier purchase of a stake in PendraCare Group, highlighting its aggressive expansion strategy. This move aligns with its mission to deliver innovative healthcare solutions while reducing product costs through manufacturing in India.