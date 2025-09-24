Left Menu

Empowering Africa: Merck Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiatives with First Ladies

The 7th Edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025 was recently conducted, emphasizing the foundation's multifaceted programs across Africa and Asia. The summit highlighted various initiatives such as providing medical scholarships, promoting girl education, and collaborating with African First Ladies to address social and health issues in underserved communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:14 IST
Recently, the Merck Foundation conducted its 7th Edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025, with significant sessions taking place in Mumbai and Dakar. The summit was inaugurated by influential personalities including Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, and Madam MARIE KHONE FAYE, First Lady of Senegal.

During the event, Merck Foundation spotlighted its commitment to improving healthcare and addressing social issues in Africa and Asia by providing 2,280 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries and launching programs like 'Educating Linda' to empower girls through education. These efforts aim to transform healthcare and enhance community well-being.

Furthermore, the foundation, in collaboration with African First Ladies, launched several initiatives targeting key health issues such as diabetes and reproductive care. The summit also focused on utilizing media and art for raising awareness, paving the way for real change in underserved regions.

