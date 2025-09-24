Kenya Empowers Community Health Promoters Through Entrepreneurship

The Government of Kenya is placing Community Health Promoters (CHPs) at the heart of its healthcare transformation strategy, recognising their crucial role as the frontline link between households and health facilities. CHPs are essential in advancing Primary Health Care (PHC), which serves as the foundation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Their work in health promotion, disease prevention, and early detection ensures that families receive timely care while reducing the burden on higher-level facilities.

CHPs as a Pillar of Universal Health Coverage

CHPs are often the first point of contact for families, providing critical health information, delivering preventive services, conducting referrals, and encouraging healthier lifestyles within communities. Their grassroots approach strengthens community–facility linkages, ensuring that healthcare is not just accessible but also tailored to local needs. In rural and underserved areas especially, CHPs bridge gaps in access to health services, contributing directly to Kenya’s broader UHC agenda.

Meeting Focused on Empowerment and Sustainability

In a major step toward strengthening this vital workforce, the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards convened a strategic meeting today. The focus was on empowering CHPs through entrepreneurship, ensuring they not only contribute to public health but also benefit personally from economic opportunities.

Discussions revolved around how entrepreneurial training and support programmes can enhance CHPs’ skills in areas such as financial literacy, resource management, and small-scale business ventures. This dual approach supports both their professional responsibilities and their personal economic wellbeing.

Multi-Sectoral Partnerships Driving Change

The initiative is backed by strong partnerships with AMREF Health Africa, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), and key government agencies including the Cooperative Department and the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department. These collaborations will make it possible to roll out comprehensive programmes nationwide, equipping CHPs with practical skills to run small businesses alongside their health promotion work.

By introducing entrepreneurship into the CHP framework, the government aims to create sustainable livelihood models that not only improve the financial resilience of CHPs but also reinforce their motivation and capacity to serve communities.

Building Economic Resilience and Motivation

Strengthening CHPs’ economic independence addresses a long-standing challenge in community health work – low or inconsistent remuneration. By equipping them with entrepreneurial skills and opportunities, the government seeks to ensure that CHPs can earn stable incomes while continuing to provide vital health services. This approach will enhance their job satisfaction, morale, and long-term commitment, reducing turnover and ensuring continuity of care at the grassroots level.

Advancing Kenya’s Health and Development Agenda

This initiative reflects the government’s holistic approach to health sector reform – one that not only strengthens service delivery but also uplifts the individuals who make it possible. By embedding entrepreneurship within the CHP framework, Kenya is advancing a model that integrates healthcare, economic empowerment, and sustainable community development.

The move signals a strong recognition that CHPs are not just health workers but agents of social and economic transformation, capable of driving healthier, more resilient communities. As the programme scales up across the country, it is expected to create lasting impact in both the health and economic sectors, bringing Kenya closer to achieving its UHC and sustainable development goals.