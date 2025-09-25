Thryve Digital Rebrands to enGen, Unifying US and India Operations

Chennai, September 25, 2025: Thryve Digital, a dedicated GCC for a major US health insurance network, has rebranded to enGen. This strategic shift aims to create stronger cohesion between its US and Indian operations, establishing a unified global identity and enhancing its market presence and employer brand.

The company, which began operations in 2014 as HM Health Solutions Inc., is a healthtech subsidiary of Highmark Health, headquartered in Pittsburgh. enGen plays a crucial role in healthcare delivery for millions of US members. The rebrand is a key step in their integration strategy, focusing on seamless, scalable, and cost-effective solutions with significant contributions from its Indian team.

By adopting the enGen name, the company aims to simplify its brand and amplify its market approach, enhancing agility in an evolving healthcare environment. Chief Growth Officer Marcus Johnson stated the rebrand signifies enGen's readiness to lead with scale, pioneering healthcare technology's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)