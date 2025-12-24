Health Sector Update: Major Developments in US Healthcare Scene

The U.S. healthcare landscape is undergoing significant changes as the Environmental Protection Agency engages with the Make America Healthy Again movement to align on health policies. The dialogues reflect a growing influence of this activist group on federal health agendas, challenging current norms and regulations.

In contrasting news, Obamacare enrollment figures have declined due to the expiration of U.S. federal subsidies, leading to expected premium spikes that could impact millions. The healthcare marketplace faces increased strain as patients reassess their insurance needs amid soaring costs.

In other developments, Novo Nordisk gained an edge with its newly approved weight-loss pill, marking a key milestone in the pharmaceutical race against rivals like Eli Lilly. Additionally, J&J grapples with a record lawsuit over its talc products, while the South Carolina health department alerts a surge in measles cases, signaling wider public health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)