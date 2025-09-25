Left Menu

Tragedy at Sassoon: Mental Health System Under Scrutiny

A mentally unstable man, identified as Vijay, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a hospital in Pune. Previously stopped from an attempt on September 5, he was admitted for psychiatric treatment. Despite interventions, he jumped from the 10th floor, highlighting mental health system challenges.

Updated: 25-09-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:19 IST

A tragic incident unfolded at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune as a mentally unstable man, identified as Vijay, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor, early Thursday morning. The local police confirmed the incident, revealing ongoing challenges in mental health systems.

Vijay was initially intercepted by railway police on September 5 during an attempted suicide and was admitted to the hospital for psychiatric treatment due to his unstable condition. During his capture, he reportedly expressed a persistent desire to end his life.

Despite being under psychiatric care, Vijay's condition led to a tragic end as he allegedly leaped from a hospital window around 5:30 AM. His body has been sent for autopsy, and authorities are in the process of tracing his family for further details.

