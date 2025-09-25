Tragedy at Sassoon: Mental Health System Under Scrutiny

A tragic incident unfolded at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune as a mentally unstable man, identified as Vijay, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor, early Thursday morning. The local police confirmed the incident, revealing ongoing challenges in mental health systems.

Vijay was initially intercepted by railway police on September 5 during an attempted suicide and was admitted to the hospital for psychiatric treatment due to his unstable condition. During his capture, he reportedly expressed a persistent desire to end his life.

Despite being under psychiatric care, Vijay's condition led to a tragic end as he allegedly leaped from a hospital window around 5:30 AM. His body has been sent for autopsy, and authorities are in the process of tracing his family for further details.