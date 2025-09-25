Tragic Stray Dog Encounter: A Family's Heartbreaking Loss

In a tragic incident in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, 31-year-old Sumit Kumar has died from injuries sustained during a stray dog attack. Kumar bravely intervened to save his mother, Asha Devi, when the attack occurred.

The attack left Sumit with severe injuries to his head and eyes, necessitating treatment at Hamirpur Medical College. Despite medical efforts, his condition worsened, prompting a transfer to Dr Radhakrishnan Medical College.

The family, including his grieving father Subhash Chand, awaits the postmortem report for the official cause of death. The village community mourns the loss of Sumit, who leaves behind his wife and two young children.

(With inputs from agencies.)