Tragic Stray Dog Encounter: A Family's Heartbreaking Loss
Sumit Kumar, a 31-year-old resident of Neri village in Himachal Pradesh, passed away after suffering injuries from a stray dog attack. The incident occurred while he attempted to save his mother. Despite treatment, his condition worsened, leading to his demise. His father, Subhash Chand, confirmed the attack's occurrence, with Sumit's mother also injured during the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, 31-year-old Sumit Kumar has died from injuries sustained during a stray dog attack. Kumar bravely intervened to save his mother, Asha Devi, when the attack occurred.
The attack left Sumit with severe injuries to his head and eyes, necessitating treatment at Hamirpur Medical College. Despite medical efforts, his condition worsened, prompting a transfer to Dr Radhakrishnan Medical College.
The family, including his grieving father Subhash Chand, awaits the postmortem report for the official cause of death. The village community mourns the loss of Sumit, who leaves behind his wife and two young children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gas Cylinder Explosion Causes Severe Injuries in Mumbai Shop
Former Nepali PM’s Wife Flown to India After Protest Injuries
England's Ashes Squad: Injuries, Comebacks, and Leadership Shifts
School Bus Accident: Minor Injuries in Wall Collision
Sports Buzz: NFL Twists, Musetti's Rise, and Injuries Aplenty