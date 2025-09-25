SA Restarts Antivenom Production to Address Shortages and Save Lives

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), through its subsidiary South African Vaccine Producers (SAVP), has successfully restarted the production of antivenom at its newly upgraded manufacturing facility. This breakthrough marks a critical turning point for South Africa and the wider region, which have faced serious shortages of snake antivenom in recent years.

A Lifesaving Step Amid Global Shortages

Snakebites, spider bites, and scorpion stings remain a significant public health threat, particularly in rural communities where access to healthcare is limited. According to the African Snakebite Institute, the only effective treatment for severe snakebite envenomation from dangerous species such as the black mamba, puff adder, and cape cobra is antivenom, which helps neutralise venom and prevents death or permanent disability.

Shortages of antivenom in South Africa and other parts of the world have caused concern among doctors and conservationists. Hospitals often struggled to secure adequate supplies, leaving many patients vulnerable to prolonged illness or fatal outcomes.

First Batch Successfully Released

The NHLS confirmed that production resumed two weeks ago, and the first batch of 536 units of polyvalent antivenom has already been released. Polyvalent antivenom is particularly vital as it can treat bites from multiple venomous snake species.

“New batches are already in production, and supply will gradually improve in the coming months,” the NHLS said in a statement.

Upcoming Releases and Timeline

The SAVP has outlined its manufacturing schedule, with several different types of antivenom expected to be released from November 2025. These include:

Polyvalent snake antivenom (covers multiple deadly snakes)

Scorpion antivenom

Spider antivenom

Boomslang-specific antivenom

The organisation emphasised that producing antivenom is a complex, time-intensive process. Each stage requires stringent safety checks, inspections, and quality controls to ensure that every vial released is both effective and safe for patients.

Why This Matters

South Africa is home to some of the world’s most venomous snakes, including the black mamba, green mamba, rinkhals, puff adder, and cape cobra. In rural areas, snakebites are common, especially among farm workers, children, and communities living close to natural habitats.

Without immediate treatment, venom can cause respiratory failure, organ damage, or death. Experts estimate that snakebites kill tens of thousands of people across Africa each year, with many more left permanently disabled due to lack of access to antivenom.

Restoring Confidence in Public Health

The restart of production is expected to relieve pressure on hospitals and clinics, while also strengthening South Africa’s role as a regional hub for lifesaving antivenom. The NHLS said this milestone is part of its long-term strategy to ensure sustainable, reliable supply for both local and regional needs.

“This achievement represents a crucial step in restoring the availability of lifesaving treatments for snake, spider, and scorpion envenomation. It is not just about restarting production, but about saving lives and protecting vulnerable communities,” the statement concluded.

Looking Ahead

While the first batch is small relative to demand, the steady production pipeline means supply will begin to stabilise by the end of the year. Medical professionals, wildlife experts, and rural health advocates have welcomed the move, calling it a vital development for public health and biodiversity conservation.

For communities most at risk, the restart of antivenom production represents renewed hope — that timely treatment will once again be available when it is needed most.