India, WHO to Co-Host 2nd Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi

The Ministry of Ayush today signed an agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) to co-host the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine. Themed “Restoring balance for people and planet: The science and practice of well-being”, the summit will be held in New Delhi from 17–19 December 2025.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge), Shri Prataprao Jadhav, and the Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, during the 2nd Summit Planning Group Meeting convened to review preparations and progress.

A Global Platform for Traditional Medicine

The Global Summit is expected to bring together international experts, researchers, policymakers, healthcare professionals, and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the role of traditional medicine in addressing contemporary health challenges and promoting sustainable development.

Traditional medicine, including systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, Naturopathy, and Homeopathy, has been gaining renewed global recognition for its holistic approach to health and wellness. By integrating traditional systems with modern healthcare practices, the summit aims to explore solutions for preventive care, chronic disease management, and mental health, while also highlighting traditional knowledge as a resource for climate resilience and ecological sustainability.

India’s Leadership in Global Wellness

India, as the birthplace of Ayurveda and Yoga, has consistently promoted evidence-based traditional practices on the world stage. The Ministry of Ayush has previously collaborated with WHO to set up the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, inaugurated in April 2022. This institution has become a hub for global research, innovation, and policy dialogue on traditional medicine.

The 2nd Global Summit builds on the success of the first edition, held in Gandhinagar in August 2023, which witnessed participation from ministers, health experts, and delegates from over 90 countries. That summit laid the foundation for enhancing global cooperation, developing regulatory frameworks, and integrating traditional medicine into universal health coverage strategies.

Restoring Balance for People and Planet

The 2025 summit’s theme underscores the interconnectedness of human health and planetary well-being. By focusing on sustainability, it will explore how traditional medicine practices can contribute to climate-friendly healthcare models. Topics likely to be addressed include:

Expanding research and clinical evidence on safety and efficacy of traditional remedies.

Leveraging digital health tools and AI for documentation of indigenous knowledge.

Promoting sustainable harvesting and conservation of medicinal plants.

Strengthening education, training, and skill development in traditional medicine systems.

Building frameworks for global trade and quality assurance of herbal and traditional products.

Commitment to Evidence-Based Practices

The Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with WHO, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting evidence-based research to validate traditional systems of medicine. The partnership aims to strengthen policies, expand international collaborations, and ensure that traditional practices contribute meaningfully to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

By co-hosting the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, India is reinforcing its role as a global leader in integrative health and wellness. The event will not only highlight India’s traditional systems but also create a platform for cross-border knowledge exchange, promoting health solutions that are sustainable, inclusive, and culturally rooted.