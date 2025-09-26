Left Menu

Indonesian Free Meals Program Faces Crisis After Mass Food Poisoning

An Indonesian free meal initiative has come under scrutiny after food poisoning sickened thousands. Lack of oversight is blamed, with rapid expansion exacerbating the issue. Efforts are underway to improve supervision and safety standards, while investigations and potential program suspension loom.

Indonesian Free Meals Program Faces Crisis After Mass Food Poisoning
An Indonesian government agency overseeing President Prabowo Subianto's expansive free meals program admitted on Friday that insufficient oversight led to a recent food poisoning outbreak impacting thousands of schoolchildren. Concerns about the standards and supervision of this multi-billion-dollar initiative have intensified.

Since rolling out in January, nearly 6,000 individuals, including over 1,000 children in West Java, have fallen ill after consuming the free meals, according to government data. Aiming to reach 83 million recipients by year-end, the program has already expanded to over 20 million people, but budget constraints are emerging.

Nanik Deyang, deputy head of the National Nutrition Agency, expressed remorse for the incidents, attributing them to lapses in following standard procedures and promising improved oversight. Investigations are ongoing, and measures such as closing kitchens lacking proper health certification are being implemented.

