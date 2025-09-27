Health News Summary: From Tariffs to Medical Claims

In health news, Mexico's Senasica attributed the detection of a screwworm case in Nuevo Leon to its shared protocol with the US. Routine fly-trapping played a crucial role in identifying the New World screwworm parasite, according to the agency.

In international trade, the UK is lobbying the US to reconsider proposed pharmaceutical tariffs, after President Trump's announcement of 100% tariffs on imported drugs. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca is cutting prices for its diabetes and asthma medications for direct US patients, influenced by Trump administration demands.

Sanofi is expanding its insulin discount program to include all US patients, while Flo Health and Google face a $56 million penalty for privacy breaches. Trump's assertions about Tylenol's autism risks face backlash from medical experts, and US pharma firms are assessing their operational strategies amidst looming tariff threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)