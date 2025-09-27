The Rising Trend of Naloxone Use and Drug Checking in Australia: A Harm Reduction Focus

Sydney, Sep 27 (The Conversation) – In an evolving effort to reduce drug-related harm, Australians who use drugs are increasingly turning to the life-saving measures of naloxone access and drug testing, according to newly released survey data.

Research conducted by the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre at UNSW Sydney highlights that while the environment remains risky and unpredictable, awareness and uptake of naloxone among users of ecstasy and other stimulants have significantly increased. Despite the limitations imposed on drug checking services, many individuals are actively engaging with these protective measures.

However, with recent political decisions, such as the Queensland government's ban on drug checking services, experts express concern about the accessibility of these crucial harm reduction tools. To further reduce drug-related harm, it's essential to expand access to these services, supporting those most affected.